Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

