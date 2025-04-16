Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 19.9% during the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 187,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

