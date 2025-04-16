Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ WEST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Westrock Coffee has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

