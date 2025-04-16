Berenberg Bank Lowers IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 380

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 380 ($5.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.82) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday.

LON IHP traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 303.50 ($4.02). The company had a trading volume of 379,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,301. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 414 ($5.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Alexander Scott purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £1,092.63 ($1,446.04). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,844.36). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,381. Insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

