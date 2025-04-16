Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,264 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

