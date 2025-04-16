Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 891 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $291,289,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $107,155,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

