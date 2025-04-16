Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

