Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -211.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

