Bessemer Group Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.