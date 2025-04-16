Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

