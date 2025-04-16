Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,030 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

MXI stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

