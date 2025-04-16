Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

