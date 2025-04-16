Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in PTC by 484.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,090,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 280,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

