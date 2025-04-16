Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,495 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $76.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

