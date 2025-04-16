Best Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity securities of companies involved in the ownership, development, or management of income-producing real estate, such as office buildings, shopping centers, and residential complexes. They allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning property, and many of these stocks, especially those of REITs, often provide regular dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,657,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,335,728. The stock has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,661,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,892,955. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604,384. The stock has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

