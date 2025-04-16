BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

