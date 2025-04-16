BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.63 and last traded at $120.01, with a volume of 2199171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

