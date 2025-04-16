BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 112,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

