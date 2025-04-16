Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stake Increased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,784 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

