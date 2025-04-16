BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,324,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

