Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 2,078,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.