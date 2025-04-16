Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established companies known for their robust financial performance, steady growth, and strong market reputation. These companies typically exhibit stability during economic fluctuations and are considered safe, long-term investments, often paying regular dividends to shareholders. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,413. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock remained flat at $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.89.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 4,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

