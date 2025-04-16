Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 16% – What’s Next?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 2,914,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,188,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aidan Bishop purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,234.52). 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

