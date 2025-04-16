BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NYSE IAG opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $9,062,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,123,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

