Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,941,638 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,638 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

