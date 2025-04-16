Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,963 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after buying an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on First Solar from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

