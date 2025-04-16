Bridgewater Associates LP Has $17.31 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

