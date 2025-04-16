Bridgewater Associates LP Has $29.36 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.09 and a 200-day moving average of $446.72. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

