Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kirby by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,749,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

