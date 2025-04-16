Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after buying an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $20,053,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 836,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 564,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.