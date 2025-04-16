Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $26,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

