Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 17,069 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $488.27 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

