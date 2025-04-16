Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 16,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

