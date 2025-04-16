Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 55.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

