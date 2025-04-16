Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 6,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

