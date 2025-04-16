Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $139.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

