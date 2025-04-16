Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $174.03. Approximately 6,739,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 31,221,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.95.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $818.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.