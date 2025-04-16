Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $201.78

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $160.23 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AMETEK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in AMETEK by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

