Brokerages Set i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Price Target at $3.50

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAUX. Stifel Canada downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IAUX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $260.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

