Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $373.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $255.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

