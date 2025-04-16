Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stitch Fix

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 4,460,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,362 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.