Brokerages Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $73.33

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Shares of TPB opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
