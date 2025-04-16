Brokerages Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $73.33

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Turning Point Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPB opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.