Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

