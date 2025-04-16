Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of BN stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,129,000 after buying an additional 974,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $973,591,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

