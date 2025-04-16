Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BTX opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.05%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.