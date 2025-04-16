Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.84.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

