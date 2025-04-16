Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,350.5 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUHPF remained flat at $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.