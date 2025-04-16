Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,350.5 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUHPF remained flat at $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.58.
About Bumrungrad Hospital Public
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bumrungrad Hospital Public
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.