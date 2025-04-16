Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Down 24.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) fell 24.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,327.73 ($30.81). 5,287,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,465,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,375 ($44.67).

Bunzl Stock Down 24.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,338.11.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 53.80 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,037 ($40.19) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($160,772.90). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

