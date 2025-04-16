Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 195856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

