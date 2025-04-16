Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. 435,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,845,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

